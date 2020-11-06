Telfair County Schools move to online learning due to COVID-19

|
TELFAIR COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Telfair County Schools will move to online learning or written packets for the next two weeks.
According to a Facebook post by the School District Friday, the move is due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
The District says the decision was made after discussing the situation with the South Central Department of Public Health, and considering the well-being of students, staff, and community.
Online learning will begin Monday, November 9, and last through Friday, November 20. Students will then return for in-person learning following Thanksgiving break on Monday, November, 30.
Teachers will report to school at 8 a.m. each day to provide support to students during online learning. The District says students should check the school webpages and social media pages for updates specific to their school or call their school with questions.
Information concerning school meals for next week will be posted this weekend.