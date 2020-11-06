UPDATE: 2 arrested following Thursday night chase in Monroe County

Listen to the content of this post:

(UPDATE 11/6 4 p.m.): A second person is in custody following a chase on I-75 Thursday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Hester was arrested outside Wal-Mart in Forsyth after deputies say they got a phone call about Hester being inside the store purchasing clothes.

Deputies say they discovered two stolen guns in the crashed vehicle, along with the driver’s ID card.

Deputies “also located a bag that the suspects had tossed out of their window while at the weigh station,” a news release said. “The bag contained over a pound of meth.”

Joshua Deanda, the driver who was taken into custody late Thursday night, had outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. He will be charged with trafficking meth, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property – firearms, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction and multiple traffic violations.

Hester is charged with trafficking meth, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property – firearms, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction.

“Both Deanda and Hester are suspected of having affiliations with the MS13 gang,” the release said.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search and apprehension of Deanda and Hester.

_________________________________________________________________

(UPDATE (11/5 at 11:50 p.m.): 23-year-old Joshua Gannon Deanda is in custody following a chase on I-75 Thursday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says information on the second suspect will be released once it’s available.

_________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies are looking for two people after they fled on foot following a high-speed chase late Thursday night.

That’s according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe on I-75 southbound at about 10 o’clock.

“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a chase began,” the release said.

The Tahoe eventually crashed, hitting power poles at mile marker 187. Two people fled the vehicle on foot.

Deputies identified one of the two as 23-year-old Joshua Gannon Deanda. His photo is attached. The second person has not been identified.

Deputies are searching the area and have called in additional resources including a Georgia State Patrol helicopter and K9s.

“We are asking the public if they see this individual or anyone suspicious, to immediately call 911,” the release said.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.