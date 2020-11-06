UPDATE (Friday, November 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
14809
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 370,106 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 6. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1189 6405.9 38 103
Atkinson 491 5894.36 7 66
Bacon 640 5612.07 16 48
Baker 97 3112.97 6 20
Baldwin 2362 5316.47 66 175
Banks 591 2957.66 9 77
Barrow 2735 3166.13 54 278
Bartow 3820 3448.56 96 343
Ben Hill 895 5376.99 34 93
Berrien 507 2630.21 14 26
Bibb 6800 4469.27 203 915
Bleckley 518 4034.9 27 35
Brantley 485 2525.78 13 43
Brooks 554 3522.6 26 54
Bryan 1330 3398.32 16 97
Bulloch 3153 3967.68 33 148
Burke 913 4086.47 12 92
Butts 774 3074.6 44 60
Calhoun 286 4527.47 10 51
Camden 1492 2766.86 18 72
Candler 562 5185.94 25 45
Carroll 3536 2943.75 80 195
Catoosa 1577 2293.12 25 86
Charlton 654 4935.48 10 28
Chatham 9699 3319.57 194 856
Chattahoochee 1820 16931.81 1 14
Chattooga 1010 4078.17 29 72
Cherokee 7587 2845.66 104 552
Clarke 5992 4617.08 50 255
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8661 2841.18 183 719
Clinch 466 7001.2 13 34
Cobb 22913 2898.22 467 2021
Coffee 2350 5459.78 65 341
Colquitt 2163 4765.05 40 171
Columbia 4593 2895.4 68 206
Cook 647 3710.5 16 64
Coweta 3069 2019.07 63 154
Crawford 198 1619.23 6 28
Crisp 679 3046.35 24 87
Dade 402 2487.32 6 23
Dawson 945 3497.28 11 89
Decatur 1328 5045.21 36 102
DeKalb 22379 2821.52 407 2421
Dodge 658 3227.86 29 57
Dooly 383 2858.21 18 59
Dougherty 3334 3708.36 193 678
Douglas 4333 2852.42 76 476
Early 566 5578.55 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1902 2970.67 29 122
Elbert 798 4212.19 13 60
Emanuel 1242 5480.06 38 91
Evans 492 4603.72 7 46
Fannin 850 3229.48 29 76
Fayette 2248 1912.48 57 138
Floyd 4282 4285.6 64 330
Forsyth 5037 1994.8 55 382
Franklin 997 4273.65 18 69
Fulton 32433 2950.65 635 2693
Gilmer 1088 3463.09 24 95
Glascock 54 1785.12 2 5
Glynn 3849 4473.14 105 327
Gordon 2558 4406.62 48 143
Grady 885 3606.36 25 102
Greene 596 3184.27 25 61
Gwinnett 31933 3288.18 458 2947
Habersham 1936 4227.07 76 241
Hall 11102 5380.21 184 1130
Hancock 420 5126.33 45 66
Haralson 719 2340.34 15 34
Harris 877 2526.5 26 93
Hart 615 2355.69 18 73
Heard 253 2045.27 6 16
Henry 6593 2748.62 118 305
Houston 3825 2435.7 97 400
Irwin 370 3922.4 10 41
Jackson 2580 3453.82 43 216
Jasper 252 1774.77 4 20
Jeff Davis 816 5386.85 27 72
Jefferson 867 5661.86 35 86
Jenkins 476 5550.37 33 68
Johnson 440 4554.39 24 60
Jones 672 2350.39 17 55
Lamar 449 2320.77 20 48
Lanier 323 3120.47 7 16
Laurens 2095 4429.55 93 183
Lee 761 2539.12 31 111
Liberty 1336 2158.18 26 121
Lincoln 248 3052.31 8 28
Long 288 1446.15 4 18
Lowndes 4604 3905.73 90 223
Lumpkin 1083 3203.95 17 103
Macon 265 2040.34 11 52
Madison 844 2796.83 11 68
Marion 207 2496.08 10 23
McDuffie 723 3347.69 17 80
McIntosh 324 2224.21 7 34
Meriwether 604 2873.45 16 82
Miller 326 5655.79 2 16
Mitchell 856 3881.03 46 155
Monroe 795 2867.24 55 89
Montgomery 371 4022.12 9 26
Morgan 552 2884.31 6 43
Murray 1184 2940.81 11 77
Muscogee 6503 3393.59 178 703
Newton 3006 2675.47 99 315
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15031 0 192 679
Oconee 903 2163.55 32 74
Oglethorpe 445 2919.95 13 48
Paulding 3367 1951.41 68 165
Peach 821 2999.09 26 108
Pickens 854 2546.97 10 71
Pierce 707 3617.29 25 86
Pike 401 2126.19 12 33
Polk 1793 4123.55 28 147
Pulaski 345 3167.17 23 40
Putnam 847 3870.23 28 72
Quitman 41 1787.27 1 7
Rabun 447 2631.58 11 55
Randolph 341 5048.86 30 59
Richmond 8351 4129.25 188 649
Rockdale 2243 2362.05 42 297
Schley 111 2104.27 2 16
Screven 457 3287.77 11 47
Seminole 407 5000 11 31
Spalding 1684 2436.7 66 216
Stephens 1311 4979.49 43 134
Stewart 572 9332.68 17 81
Sumter 976 3319.84 68 206
Talbot 184 2987.98 8 26
Taliaferro 31 1899.51 0 2
Tattnall 971 3821.18 17 72
Taylor 245 3078.66 13 34
Telfair 506 3234.47 24 47
Terrell 343 4051.02 32 74
Thomas 1643 3697.87 72 177
Tift 2006 4913.05 66 251
Toombs 1539 5703.59 58 119
Towns 477 3963.77 14 61
Treutlen 315 4612.68 12 33
Troup 3096 4396.85 113 346
Turner 341 4222.39 24 51
Twiggs 229 2832.06 10 53
Union 945 3730.02 29 101
Unknown 1976 0 5 38
Upson 851 3238.57 70 99
Walker 2057 2955.04 46 101
Walton 2439 2545.56 71 235
Ware 1786 4981.45 67 202
Warren 172 3301.34 6 28
Washington 862 4245.89 14 48
Wayne 1282 4277.04 36 123
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 18 23
White 1047 3296.81 26 111
Whitfield 6001 5733.15 67 304
Wilcox 262 2980.66 25 53
Wilkes 328 3275.41 7 38
Wilkinson 379 4249.36 17 65
Worth 615 3053.32 35 103
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,027,810 (3,691,733 reported molecular tests; 336,077 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 370,106* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 32,317 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,156 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleAngie’s List Report: Patio heating for cooler months
Next articleUPDATE: 2 arrested following Thursday night chase in Monroe County
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!