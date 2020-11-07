UPDATE (Saturday, November 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
14921
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 371,825 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 7. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1190 6411.29 38 103
Atkinson 491 5894.36 7 66
Bacon 643 5638.37 17 49
Baker 97 3112.97 6 20
Baldwin 2371 5336.72 66 175
Banks 594 2972.68 9 78
Barrow 2749 3182.34 55 281
Bartow 3844 3470.22 96 345
Ben Hill 899 5401.02 34 94
Berrien 506 2625.03 15 26
Bibb 6815 4479.13 204 913
Bleckley 518 4034.9 27 35
Brantley 488 2541.4 13 43
Brooks 554 3522.6 26 54
Bryan 1334 3408.54 16 97
Bulloch 3157 3972.72 33 148
Burke 916 4099.9 12 92
Butts 775 3078.57 44 60
Calhoun 278 4400.82 10 51
Camden 1496 2774.27 18 74
Candler 564 5204.39 25 45
Carroll 3550 2955.4 80 196
Catoosa 1601 2328.02 25 86
Charlton 656 4950.57 10 31
Chatham 9728 3329.5 194 856
Chattahoochee 1830 17024.84 1 14
Chattooga 1020 4118.55 29 72
Cherokee 7656 2871.53 104 552
Clarke 6025 4642.51 50 258
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8715 2858.9 183 724
Clinch 468 7031.25 13 34
Cobb 23026 2912.52 468 2022
Coffee 2366 5496.96 65 343
Colquitt 2165 4769.46 40 171
Columbia 4614 2908.64 68 206
Cook 652 3739.18 16 64
Coweta 3086 2030.25 63 155
Crawford 202 1651.95 6 28
Crisp 681 3055.32 24 88
Dade 409 2530.63 6 23
Dawson 948 3508.38 11 89
Decatur 1337 5079.4 36 102
DeKalb 22445 2829.84 408 2431
Dodge 661 3242.58 29 57
Dooly 386 2880.6 18 59
Dougherty 3342 3717.26 193 678
Douglas 4355 2866.9 77 481
Early 569 5608.12 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1907 2978.48 29 122
Elbert 810 4275.53 14 61
Emanuel 1249 5510.94 38 91
Evans 492 4603.72 7 46
Fannin 855 3248.48 29 77
Fayette 2255 1918.43 58 140
Floyd 4309 4312.62 65 333
Forsyth 5073 2009.05 55 382
Franklin 1008 4320.8 18 69
Fulton 32552 2961.48 636 2699
Gilmer 1088 3463.09 24 98
Glascock 54 1785.12 2 5
Glynn 3855 4480.11 105 326
Gordon 2597 4473.81 50 146
Grady 884 3602.28 25 102
Greene 597 3189.61 25 61
Gwinnett 32045 3299.71 459 2950
Habersham 1941 4237.99 76 241
Hall 11150 5403.47 184 1142
Hancock 422 5150.74 45 66
Haralson 728 2369.64 15 34
Harris 878 2529.38 26 93
Hart 617 2363.35 19 74
Heard 253 2045.27 6 17
Henry 6633 2765.29 122 306
Houston 3848 2450.35 97 401
Irwin 370 3922.4 10 41
Jackson 2605 3487.28 44 216
Jasper 253 1781.82 4 21
Jeff Davis 818 5400.05 27 73
Jefferson 869 5674.92 35 86
Jenkins 476 5550.37 33 68
Johnson 441 4564.74 24 61
Jones 675 2360.88 17 55
Lamar 453 2341.45 20 48
Lanier 323 3120.47 7 16
Laurens 2099 4438.01 94 182
Lee 764 2549.13 31 111
Liberty 1343 2169.49 26 121
Lincoln 250 3076.92 8 28
Long 287 1441.12 4 18
Lowndes 4629 3926.94 90 223
Lumpkin 1087 3215.79 18 104
Macon 265 2040.34 11 52
Madison 849 2813.4 11 68
Marion 208 2508.14 10 23
McDuffie 724 3352.32 17 80
McIntosh 325 2231.07 7 34
Meriwether 606 2882.97 19 83
Miller 332 5759.89 2 19
Mitchell 863 3912.77 46 156
Monroe 801 2888.88 55 89
Montgomery 370 4011.27 9 26
Morgan 553 2889.54 6 44
Murray 1203 2988 11 78
Muscogee 6518 3401.42 178 704
Newton 3018 2686.15 99 317
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15151 0 193 682
Oconee 907 2173.13 32 74
Oglethorpe 445 2919.95 13 48
Paulding 3388 1963.58 68 166
Peach 828 3024.66 26 108
Pickens 862 2570.83 12 72
Pierce 710 3632.64 25 86
Pike 402 2131.5 12 34
Polk 1802 4144.24 29 147
Pulaski 346 3176.35 23 40
Putnam 849 3879.37 28 73
Quitman 42 1830.86 1 7
Rabun 454 2672.79 11 55
Randolph 341 5048.86 30 59
Richmond 8372 4139.64 189 652
Rockdale 2253 2372.58 42 297
Schley 114 2161.14 2 16
Screven 459 3302.16 11 47
Seminole 408 5012.29 11 31
Spalding 1694 2451.16 66 216
Stephens 1319 5009.88 43 134
Stewart 572 9332.68 17 81
Sumter 976 3319.84 68 207
Talbot 189 3069.18 8 27
Taliaferro 31 1899.51 0 2
Tattnall 971 3821.18 18 72
Taylor 245 3078.66 13 34
Telfair 506 3234.47 24 47
Terrell 344 4062.83 32 74
Thomas 1643 3697.87 73 177
Tift 2012 4927.75 66 252
Toombs 1544 5722.12 59 122
Towns 482 4005.32 15 62
Treutlen 317 4641.97 12 33
Troup 3106 4411.05 113 348
Turner 344 4259.53 25 51
Twiggs 229 2832.06 11 53
Union 950 3749.75 29 102
Unknown 1984 0 6 39
Upson 853 3246.18 70 99
Walker 2073 2978.02 46 101
Walton 2449 2555.99 71 235
Ware 1793 5000.98 67 202
Warren 171 3282.15 6 28
Washington 867 4270.52 14 49
Wayne 1286 4290.39 36 124
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 18 23
White 1053 3315.7 26 115
Whitfield 6071 5800.02 67 305
Wilcox 262 2980.66 25 53
Wilkes 328 3275.41 7 38
Wilkinson 382 4282.99 17 65
Worth 614 3048.36 35 103
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,052,500 (3,715,270 reported molecular tests; 337,230 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 371,825* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 32,435 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,193 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleStaying warm for the weekend, showers possible
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!