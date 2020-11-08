Listen to the content of this post:

UPDATE: Authorities arrested suspect Ronald Green Jr. at an Arkwright hotel around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies arrested Green and took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement.

Bibb Sheriff’s investigators identified the body of the 73-year-old man as Chester Novak. His body was found in a wooded area behind the neighboring home.

Green faces the following charges:

3 counts of murder

criminal attempt to commit a felony

an unrelated charge bond surrender

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a triple homicide that happened in east Macon.

Deputies say someone reported the incident to the 911 center around 8 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of a 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were found in a house on McCall Road. They also found a 45-year-old woman seriously injured.

Investigators say the killer broke and entered the window of a rear door of the home. They say the three victims who lived at the residence were “bludgeoned with a sharp object.”

Macon-Bibb coroner Leon Jones says deputies also found the body of a 74-year-old man in a wooded area behind a neighboring home.

Person-of-interest

Investigators want to speak to a former tenant of the residence, 51-year-old Ronald Green Jr., about the incident. Authorities say Green:

stands 5-foot-7

weighs 190 pounds

Authorities say an ambulance took the 45-year-old woman to Navicent Health.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.