UPDATE (Sunday, November 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
15005
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 8, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 373,078 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 8. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1194 6432.84 38 104
Atkinson 492 5906.36 7 66
Bacon 644 5647.14 17 50
Baker 99 3177.15 6 20
Baldwin 2373 5341.23 66 175
Banks 596 2982.68 9 78
Barrow 2759 3193.92 55 281
Bartow 3854 3479.25 96 345
Ben Hill 901 5413.04 34 94
Berrien 507 2630.21 15 27
Bibb 6824 4485.05 204 914
Bleckley 517 4027.11 27 35
Brantley 490 2551.82 13 43
Brooks 554 3522.6 26 54
Bryan 1338 3418.76 16 97
Bulloch 3162 3979.01 33 148
Burke 917 4104.38 12 92
Butts 777 3086.52 44 60
Calhoun 278 4400.82 10 51
Camden 1499 2779.84 18 74
Candler 565 5213.62 25 45
Carroll 3558 2962.06 80 196
Catoosa 1616 2349.83 25 87
Charlton 656 4950.57 10 31
Chatham 9732 3330.87 194 856
Chattahoochee 1839 17108.57 1 14
Chattooga 1028 4150.85 29 72
Cherokee 7701 2888.41 104 553
Clarke 6040 4654.07 50 259
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8759 2873.33 183 724
Clinch 471 7076.32 13 34
Cobb 23090 2920.61 468 2026
Coffee 2370 5506.25 65 343
Colquitt 2169 4778.27 40 171
Columbia 4618 2911.16 68 206
Cook 654 3750.65 16 64
Coweta 3092 2034.2 63 155
Crawford 203 1660.12 6 28
Crisp 683 3064.29 24 88
Dade 410 2536.81 6 23
Dawson 949 3512.08 11 89
Decatur 1340 5090.8 36 102
DeKalb 22575 2846.23 408 2433
Dodge 666 3267.11 29 57
Dooly 387 2888.06 18 59
Dougherty 3344 3719.48 193 680
Douglas 4366 2874.15 77 481
Early 569 5608.12 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1912 2986.29 29 122
Elbert 816 4307.21 14 61
Emanuel 1253 5528.59 38 91
Evans 492 4603.72 7 46
Fannin 863 3278.88 29 77
Fayette 2270 1931.19 58 140
Floyd 4339 4342.65 65 333
Forsyth 5088 2014.99 55 383
Franklin 1011 4333.66 18 69
Fulton 32694 2974.4 636 2700
Gilmer 1091 3472.64 24 98
Glascock 54 1785.12 2 5
Glynn 3869 4496.38 105 326
Gordon 2612 4499.65 50 146
Grady 888 3618.58 25 102
Greene 597 3189.61 25 61
Gwinnett 32167 3312.28 459 2951
Habersham 1941 4237.99 76 241
Hall 11172 5414.13 184 1143
Hancock 422 5150.74 45 66
Haralson 733 2385.91 15 34
Harris 878 2529.38 26 93
Hart 623 2386.33 19 74
Heard 254 2053.35 6 17
Henry 6652 2773.22 122 306
Houston 3856 2455.44 97 401
Irwin 370 3922.4 10 41
Jackson 2617 3503.35 44 217
Jasper 253 1781.82 4 21
Jeff Davis 818 5400.05 27 73
Jefferson 870 5681.45 35 86
Jenkins 477 5562.03 33 68
Johnson 442 4575.1 24 62
Jones 676 2364.38 17 55
Lamar 453 2341.45 20 48
Lanier 324 3130.13 7 16
Laurens 2107 4454.92 94 182
Lee 764 2549.13 31 111
Liberty 1345 2172.72 26 121
Lincoln 251 3089.23 8 28
Long 289 1451.17 4 18
Lowndes 4657 3950.69 90 223
Lumpkin 1088 3218.74 18 104
Macon 263 2024.95 11 52
Madison 853 2826.66 12 69
Marion 208 2508.14 10 23
McDuffie 727 3366.21 17 81
McIntosh 326 2237.94 7 34
Meriwether 611 2906.76 19 83
Miller 332 5759.89 2 19
Mitchell 866 3926.37 46 156
Monroe 803 2896.09 55 89
Montgomery 372 4032.96 9 26
Morgan 553 2889.54 6 44
Murray 1218 3025.26 11 78
Muscogee 6530 3407.68 178 706
Newton 3031 2697.72 99 317
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15242 0 193 685
Oconee 910 2180.32 32 74
Oglethorpe 446 2926.51 13 48
Paulding 3396 1968.22 68 167
Peach 831 3035.62 26 108
Pickens 865 2579.78 12 73
Pierce 712 3642.88 25 87
Pike 406 2152.7 12 34
Polk 1805 4151.14 29 147
Pulaski 347 3185.53 23 40
Putnam 851 3888.51 28 73
Quitman 42 1830.86 1 7
Rabun 454 2672.79 11 55
Randolph 341 5048.86 30 59
Richmond 8386 4146.56 189 652
Rockdale 2267 2387.32 42 297
Schley 115 2180.09 2 16
Screven 459 3302.16 11 47
Seminole 409 5024.57 11 31
Spalding 1700 2459.85 66 216
Stephens 1321 5017.47 43 134
Stewart 572 9332.68 17 81
Sumter 976 3319.84 68 207
Talbot 190 3085.42 8 27
Taliaferro 31 1899.51 0 2
Tattnall 971 3821.18 18 72
Taylor 245 3078.66 13 34
Telfair 506 3234.47 24 47
Terrell 346 4086.45 32 74
Thomas 1649 3711.37 73 177
Tift 2016 4937.55 66 252
Toombs 1545 5725.83 59 122
Towns 482 4005.32 15 62
Treutlen 317 4641.97 12 33
Troup 3114 4422.42 113 349
Turner 351 4346.21 25 51
Twiggs 230 2844.42 11 53
Union 950 3749.75 29 102
Unknown 1940 0 6 38
Upson 854 3249.99 70 99
Walker 2089 3001.01 46 101
Walton 2457 2564.34 71 237
Ware 1794 5003.77 67 202
Warren 171 3282.15 6 28
Washington 866 4265.59 14 49
Wayne 1296 4323.75 36 124
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 18 23
White 1055 3322 26 115
Whitfield 6122 5848.75 67 305
Wilcox 262 2980.66 25 53
Wilkes 330 3295.39 7 38
Wilkinson 383 4294.2 17 65
Worth 614 3048.36 35 103
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,076,306 (3,733,960 reported molecular tests; 338,346 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 373,078* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 32,468 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,194 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 8, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleDeputies arrest suspect who killed 3 in east Macon, one victim identified
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!