’15th time’s the charm’: Michigan family welcomes first daughter

Jay and Kateri Schwandt say they were shocked to learn the newest member of their family was a girl after having 14 sons. WOOD’s Casey Jones talked to the couple about their new addition.

(WOOD/NBC News) — A Michigan couple is welcoming their first daughter…after 14 sons.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt say they were shocked to learn the latest addition to their family was a girl when Maggie Jayne was born November 4.

They say were not prepared at all for a girl at all, and didn’t even have a name picked out.

When asked if there will be a Number 16, Jay said it’s a good time to retire.

“This is like winning the Super Bowl and then retiring. You know, this is the perfect way to end it,” he laughs.

