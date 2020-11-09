Fight breaks out at a party in Macon, woman shot several times

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out who shot a woman in Macon Sunday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, 22 year old Kayla Jackson was shot several times after a fight broke out at a party in the 900 block of Perdue Street just before 5 a.m.
Investigators say Jackson is in critical, but stable condition at Medical Center Navicent Health.
This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.