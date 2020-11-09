Medical Monday: Lowering your risk for pancreatic and lung cancer

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This year, we lost a political icon, a rock and roll icon, and a beloved game show host. Congressman John Lewis and Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek both passed from pancreatic cancer at 80 years old. Musician Eddie Van Halen passed away at lung cancer at just 65 years old.

November is both pancreatic and lung cancer awareness month.

Sally Waldorf, from Medical Center Navicent Health, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more details about these diseases and what you can do to lower your risk.

Click on the video to hear what Waldorf had to say.

 

Amanda Corna
