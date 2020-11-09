Bibb students heading back to school, adapt to new 2020-21 school year

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Bibb County schools welcome back some of its students Monday.

The decision to reopen school came after parents filled out an instructional preference survey indicating that their child will return to school for in-person learning when safe to do so.

Rosa Taylor Elementary School is one of several Bibb County schools to open Monday. The principal at the elementary school says she’s excited to have some of her students back and she can’t wait until phase 2 for the rest to return.

“We have about 200 students and then next week we will have an additional 100,” said Lashonda Gilbert.

That’s all a part of the Bibb County School District’s Instructional plan to welcome students back. Principal Gilbert says the younger kids are the first to come back.

“This week we had Pre-K thru second grade to come back. In middle school, sixth graders, and in high school ninth graders,” explained Gilbert.

The district says the reason the younger students go back first, is to get acclimated to the school, whereas returning students are a little more familiar.

According to second grade teacher Madison Buerster, her class is having no trouble adapting to the new school year and changes.But she says technology hasn’t been on her side.

“I had a few little adjustments with the camera and the laptops already. I’ve already had to share my screen on a different board,” said Buerster.

Buerster says as far as safety, all students are required to eat lunch in the homeroom to ensure social distancing. She says cafeteria staff will serve students in lower grade levels. And the upperclassmen will get their lunches.

“We have little dots in the hallway where students can check where they are standing to make sure that they are socially distanced,” said the second grade teacher.

There is also a curbside pick up lunch option for students at home.

According to Gilbert, Bibb teachers got a shipment of disinfectants including lysol and paper towels. She says the school has an extra face mask and water bottles if students need it. And adds students are using a refillable water station instead of the traditional water fountain.

Principal Gilbert says Custodians are also hitting hotspots within the school.