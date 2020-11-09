Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is looking to build out his nascent White House staff with more traditional Washington insiders, a notable departure from four years in which President Donald Trump staffed his team with outsiders and government antagonists.
The Democrat and his top aides are expected to have preliminary conversations this week with some Biden campaign staff about their roles in the administration.
Biden is expected to move quickly to name a chief of staff, but other top Cabinet positions will likely take longer.
Multiple people close to the process say Ron Klain was the favorite to become Biden’s chief of staff.