Houston man sentenced to 20 years for deadly shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Houston County, a 22-year old man will serve prison time in connection to a deadly shooting.
Terrance Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Houston County Superior Court on November 6th.
A judge sentenced him to 20 years with 16 served behind bars.
Jones said he acted in self defense when he saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a mask. Jones shot at the man and missed. His shot fatally hit nearby 43-year-old Melando Moore in the head.
“This case was a tragedy where an innocent man was killed because of bad, deadly decisions of Terrance Dontae Jones,” said by Deputy Chief Assistant DA Clif Woody. “We appreciate Judge Lukemire’s sentence. We are thankful for the excellent work of the Warner Robins Police Department, especially lead Detective Joshua Dokes.”
