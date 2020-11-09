Macon-Bibb coroner reacts to 43rd homicide in county

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County coroner Leon Jones says a triple homicide over the weekend brings the total to 43. This ties 2020 with one of the deadliest years on record.
Deputies arrested 51-year-old Ronald Green Jr. in connection to the three murders in east Macon. They found him Sunday morning at a hotel on Arkwright Road.
Investigators say he broke into a boarding house on McCall Road Saturday and “bludgeoned” the three victims with a sharp object.
Coroner Jones says these killings are not the result of poverty or the lack of economic development, but the result of anger and conflict.
“Multiple families are destroyed,” Jones said. “I talked to Mr. Novak’s sister this morning she is in east Hampton Connecticut, this lady is in pieces, rightfully so. This is our city, I say it all the time. This is our city now we are getting a nickname little Atlanta that’s not funny to me. Or little Chicago, that’s not funny.”
Deputies found a man and woman victim inside the boarding home along with another woman with serious injuries. They also found the body of the homeowner Chester Novak in a wooded area behind a neighbor’s home.