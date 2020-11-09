Macon man sentenced in gun trafficking operation

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man received the max sentence for possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. An undercover gun trafficking operation in 2019 led to the arrest of 32-year-old Darrius Allen of Macon.
United States District Judge Tripp Self sentenced Allen to five years in federal prison.
“Gun trafficking is a deadly business that feeds violence and criminal activities across the Middle District of Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “ATF is relentless in their efforts to crack down on illegal firearms trading. I want to thank these agents for their work making our communities safer.”
During a months-long investigation, Allen sold several firearms and methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Some of the firearms included a loaded Zastava semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine and a Ruger semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number. The final purchase occurred on November 14, 2019, when ATF agents arrested Allen, seizing four firearms and what turned out to be two inert hand grenades.