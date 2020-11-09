Rain returns tomorrow, sticks around for the week

Listen to the content of this post:

After a pretty nice day with near record tying high temperatures, rain is moving back into Middle Georgia.

Highs tomorrow will be a little cooler than today, but only because we will see more cloud cover and more rain through the day.

You will need your umbrella pretty much starting now, through the rest of the week.



By Wednesday an approaching cold front will bring a better chance of rain and storms to Middle Georgia.

Severe weather is not expected, but we could see some pockets of heavy rain from the influence of tropical moisture.



All of this is of course, because of and ahead of Tropical Storm Eta. Eta has been changing its forecast trajectory pretty rapidly the past few days, but this is what we have now.

The current forecast would bring Eta slowly north into the Gulf of Mexico, all the while weakening the system with dry air.

Eta is likely to be weakened to a tropical depression by the time it gets close to landfall.



Between Friday and Sunday what is left of the center of Eta will move inland bringing the potential for heavy rain to all of the southeast.

A cold front will help this moisture exit the area and bring some dry air back to Middle Georgia.

Exact placement of the center of the low will have a lot to say about where we see the most rain.



As far as rainfall totals, we will see the possibility of anywhere between 1-4″ of rain between now and Friday night.

After that it will be dependent on track of what is left of Eta.



Regardless of rain this week, we will continue to see temperatures that will be warmer than normal through the rest of the week.

Once the second cold front moves through on Sunday, we will finally be out of this rainy period and get back to dry conditions and likely a (temporary) cool down.