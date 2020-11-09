Rochelle welcomes new downtown development authority

|
ROCHELLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time in years the city of Rochelle will have a downtown development authority.
The Rochelle Marketplace Downtown Development Authority selected its board members at a meeting Monday.
According to the DDA, its mission is to reduce poverty, improve living conditions and create a sense of place.
Residents and business owners say they are hopeful the DDA can draw more businesses to town to help revitalize downtown.
Rochelle resident Jo Pittman also say they’ve seen a change in neighboring communities and now it’s Rochelle’s turn.
“Cordele is close by, we have Hawkinsville, and we have Tifton, we have Fitzgerald,” Pittman said. “A lot of these places have done some revitalization in their downtown areas and several of them have downtown development authorities already established. We had just let ours lapse.”
The Rochelle Marketplace Downtown Development Authority’s new board of directors will receive training for their new positions. After that they will start writing grants to get state and federal funding.