UPDATE (Monday, November 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 374,181 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 9. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1195 6438.23 38 105
Atkinson 493 5918.37 7 66
Bacon 645 5655.91 17 50
Baker 100 3209.24 6 20
Baldwin 2386 5370.49 67 175
Banks 599 2997.7 9 78
Barrow 2763 3198.55 55 281
Bartow 3873 3496.4 96 345
Ben Hill 901 5413.04 34 94
Berrien 509 2640.59 15 27
Bibb 6835 4492.28 206 915
Bleckley 519 4042.69 27 35
Brantley 490 2551.82 13 43
Brooks 554 3522.6 26 54
Bryan 1340 3423.87 16 97
Bulloch 3169 3987.82 33 148
Burke 921 4122.28 12 92
Butts 779 3094.46 44 60
Calhoun 278 4400.82 10 51
Camden 1504 2789.11 18 76
Candler 565 5213.62 25 45
Carroll 3585 2984.54 80 196
Catoosa 1625 2362.91 25 87
Charlton 656 4950.57 10 31
Chatham 9772 3344.56 194 856
Chattahoochee 1852 17229.51 1 14
Chattooga 1030 4158.93 29 72
Cherokee 7751 2907.17 104 553
Clarke 6050 4661.77 50 260
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8788 2882.84 183 724
Clinch 471 7076.32 13 34
Cobb 23155 2928.83 470 2028
Coffee 2379 5527.16 65 343
Colquitt 2169 4778.27 40 171
Columbia 4627 2916.83 68 206
Cook 654 3750.65 16 64
Coweta 3103 2041.43 63 155
Crawford 203 1660.12 6 28
Crisp 685 3073.26 24 88
Dade 410 2536.81 6 23
Dawson 950 3515.78 11 89
Decatur 1344 5105.99 37 103
DeKalb 22650 2855.69 411 2433
Dodge 666 3267.11 29 57
Dooly 388 2895.52 18 59
Dougherty 3348 3723.93 194 679
Douglas 4371 2877.44 78 480
Early 570 5617.98 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1916 2992.53 29 122
Elbert 816 4307.21 14 61
Emanuel 1254 5533 40 91
Evans 492 4603.72 7 46
Fannin 864 3282.67 29 77
Fayette 2279 1938.85 58 140
Floyd 4356 4359.66 66 333
Forsyth 5098 2018.95 55 384
Franklin 1016 4355.09 19 69
Fulton 32786 2982.77 638 2702
Gilmer 1093 3479.01 24 98
Glascock 55 1818.18 2 5
Glynn 3887 4517.3 105 326
Gordon 2620 4513.43 50 147
Grady 888 3618.58 25 102
Greene 598 3194.96 25 61
Gwinnett 32267 3322.57 459 2951
Habersham 1945 4246.72 76 241
Hall 11201 5428.18 184 1144
Hancock 423 5162.94 45 66
Haralson 734 2389.17 15 34
Harris 878 2529.38 26 94
Hart 632 2420.81 19 74
Heard 254 2053.35 6 17
Henry 6678 2784.05 123 306
Houston 3865 2461.17 97 401
Irwin 371 3933 10 41
Jackson 2638 3531.46 44 217
Jasper 255 1795.9 4 21
Jeff Davis 819 5406.65 27 73
Jefferson 871 5687.98 35 86
Jenkins 477 5562.03 33 68
Johnson 443 4585.45 24 63
Jones 679 2374.87 17 55
Lamar 456 2356.95 20 48
Lanier 324 3130.13 7 16
Laurens 2110 4461.27 94 184
Lee 765 2552.47 31 111
Liberty 1354 2187.26 27 121
Lincoln 251 3089.23 8 28
Long 289 1451.17 5 18
Lowndes 4661 3954.09 90 223
Lumpkin 1092 3230.58 18 104
Macon 263 2024.95 12 52
Madison 862 2856.48 12 69
Marion 210 2532.26 10 23
McDuffie 729 3375.47 17 81
McIntosh 327 2244.8 7 35
Meriwether 616 2930.54 19 84
Miller 332 5759.89 2 19
Mitchell 867 3930.9 46 156
Monroe 804 2899.7 55 89
Montgomery 372 4032.96 9 26
Morgan 553 2889.54 6 44
Murray 1227 3047.61 11 78
Muscogee 6542 3413.94 178 706
Newton 3045 2710.18 99 317
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15307 0 193 683
Oconee 911 2182.72 32 73
Oglethorpe 448 2939.63 13 48
Paulding 3404 1972.85 68 167
Peach 834 3046.58 26 108
Pickens 868 2588.73 12 73
Pierce 713 3647.99 25 87
Pike 407 2158.01 12 34
Polk 1809 4160.34 29 147
Pulaski 350 3213.07 23 40
Putnam 854 3902.22 28 73
Quitman 43 1874.46 1 7
Rabun 460 2708.11 11 55
Randolph 341 5048.86 30 59
Richmond 8397 4152 189 652
Rockdale 2275 2395.75 43 297
Schley 117 2218.01 2 16
Screven 458 3294.96 11 47
Seminole 409 5024.57 11 31
Spalding 1703 2464.19 66 216
Stephens 1324 5028.87 43 134
Stewart 572 9332.68 17 81
Sumter 976 3319.84 68 207
Talbot 191 3101.66 8 28
Taliaferro 31 1899.51 0 2
Tattnall 972 3825.12 19 72
Taylor 246 3091.23 13 34
Telfair 506 3234.47 25 47
Terrell 346 4086.45 32 74
Thomas 1650 3713.62 73 177
Tift 2020 4947.34 66 252
Toombs 1546 5729.53 59 122
Towns 483 4013.63 16 62
Treutlen 317 4641.97 12 33
Troup 3115 4423.84 113 349
Turner 352 4358.59 25 51
Twiggs 231 2856.79 11 53
Union 950 3749.75 30 102
Unknown 1908 0 6 36
Upson 857 3261.41 70 99
Walker 2094 3008.19 47 101
Walton 2469 2576.87 72 239
Ware 1797 5012.13 67 202
Warren 173 3320.54 6 28
Washington 872 4295.14 14 49
Wayne 1296 4323.75 37 124
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 18 23
White 1059 3334.59 26 115
Whitfield 6175 5899.38 67 305
Wilcox 262 2980.66 25 53
Wilkes 330 3295.39 7 38
Wilkinson 387 4339.05 17 65
Worth 614 3048.36 35 103
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,088,908 (3,749,894 reported molecular tests; 339,014 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 374,181* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 32,483 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,223 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, November 9, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

