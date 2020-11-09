Wet week ahead

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- One to three inches of rain is expected to fall across Middle Georgia through the end of the week as tropical moisture moves in.
TODAY.
Isolated downpours and a mostly cloudy sky will combine to make for a dreary Monday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We will keep a few showers around overnight as temperatures only fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Rinse and repeat. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday. Temperatures will be back in the afternoon.
WEEK AHEAD.
By midweek we will be dealing with scattered to widespread showers across our area. A cold front will approach from the west and stall out across the southeast. There’s still a lot to work out in this forecast so stay tuned as we fine tune it in the coming days.
