Wet week ahead

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
8
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- One to three inches of rain is expected to fall across Middle Georgia through the end of the week as tropical moisture moves in.

TODAY.

Isolated downpours and a mostly cloudy sky will combine to make for a dreary Monday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We will keep a few showers around overnight as temperatures only fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Rinse and repeat. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday. Temperatures will be back in the afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD.

By midweek we will be dealing with scattered to widespread showers across our area. A cold front will approach from the west and stall out across the southeast. There’s still a lot to work out in this forecast so stay tuned as we fine tune it in the coming days.

mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.