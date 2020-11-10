2021 St. Patrick’s Festival canceled due to pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The 2021 St. Patrick’s Festival sponsored events have been canceled according to the Dublin-Laurens St. Patrick’s Festival Committee.

The committee says the decision was made due to the unlikelihood that large gatherings will be able to be held safely in any capacity in the coming months. “After heartfelt consideration and guidance from local health and city officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel 2021 St. Patrick’s Festival sponsored events”.

The committee says safety and the well-being of participants and attendees is always first and foremost in planning the festival.

“This difficult but appropriate decision saddens our hearts. It takes many months of planning and hundreds of volunteer hours to put on a safe, fun festival for the Middle Georgia area each year. These events cost thousands of dollars to organize, and we cannot, in good conscience, tie up these resources for events that are likely to be canceled due to the pandemic.”

The committee will spend 2021 reorganizing, and planning an extraordinary 2022 Dublin-Laurens St. Patrick’s Festival. It says “With a little luck of the Irish, we can all expect something big for 2022!”