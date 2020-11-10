3 sought after Tuesday dollar store robbery on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for three people accused of robbing a dollar store Tuesday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 8 o’clock at Dollar Tree, located at 1572 Eisenhower Parkway.

Witnesses told deputies three people entered the store and that two of them approached the cashier while one stood at the front door. One of them pulled a small silver handgun and demanded money from the register.

All three fled the store “in an unknown direction” after receiving cash.

No one was injured.

“Individual #1” was wearing a red knit hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, black jogging pants with white stripes down the sides and white flip flops.

“Individual #2” was wearing a dark-colored hat, a multi-colored scarf, a black coat, blue jeans and red shoes.

“Individual #3” was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

All three of them wore facial coverings.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

