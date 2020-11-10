Pedestrian killed from early morning hit and run in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A 35 year old man is dead after being hit by a car in Macon early Tuesday morning.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies found the pedestrian on Jeffersonville Road near Towler Drive around 1:15 a.m. Deputies say the car that hit him drove away. The man’s body was taken to the G.B.I. crime lab for an autopsy.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.