Georgia high school graduation rates peak, highest on record

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – Georgia hit a new peak in high school graduation rates at the end of the spring semester.
On Tuesday, The state Department of Education said that 83.8% of seniors graduated on time. Which makes this the high school graduation rate on record under the current curriculum. In 2019, the graduation rate was only 82%.
The state says that part of the increase came from counting students with cognitive disabilities as graduating on time even if they take more than four years.
Statewide, 93% of Asian and Pacific Islander students graduated on time, as did 87% of white students, 86% of multiracial students, 81% of Black students and 78% of Hispanic students.