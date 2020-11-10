Macon Beer Company wins 2020 Macon Burger Week

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon announced Macon Beer Company as the winning restaurant of the 2020 Macon Burger Week. This is according to a news release from the Georgia Beef Board.

Customers selected Macon Beer Company’s “Second Street Heat” burger as their favorite with over 800 votes.

In a statement Michael Dean, director of operations for Macon Beer Company, said:

“It was a long week…In the end, it was great to see new faces that hadn’t been in the building. We sold literally a ton of burgers, nearly two thousand. We’re very humbled and gracious that the community came out, enjoyed everything and voted for us.” Dean shared that “this [Macon Burger Week] is so much bigger than a hamburger. There’s so much crazy stuff going on outside of these four walls that we [Macon Beer Company] really try hard to create an environment that you can forget all of that and enjoy time with your friends and family.”

Last week, customers voted over the seven days for their favorite burgers to decide which restaurant deserved to win best burger.

Other popular burger rankings are as follows:

Second place: Ocmulgee Brewpub with “The Ohana Burger”

Third place : Bearfoot Tavern with “Rocking Pear”

Fourth place: Cashman’s Pub with “Bangin’ Hibachi Burger”

Fifth place: Miramar Raw Bar and Tapas with “Miramar Burger au Poivre”

Other participating restaurants

Amici

Bianca’s Grill

Brunch Box Food Truck

Buffalo’s Café

Decadent Dessert Bar

Fatty’s Pizza

Felicia’s Cake Factory

Fincher’s Barbeque

Glory Days Grill

Just Tap’d

Parish on Cherry

Satterfield’s Barbeque

The Rookery

Tommy’s Bakery

Tzango Cocina

Participants of Macon Burger Week can mail in their passports with five or more stamps to the Georgia Beef Board to win prizes. The board must receive the passports by Nov. 20, 2020.