Peach County school closing due to ‘upturn’ in COVID-19 cases

|
Listen to the content of this post:
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Byron Elementary School will be closed starting Wednesday, November 11, and students and staff won’t return until Monday, November 30, following Thanksgiving Break.
That’s according to a Facebook post made by the school district Tuesday, which said the decision was made “based on an upturn in the number of COVID-19 cases” at the school.
“All other Peach County schools will remain open during this time,” the post said. “Additional information regarding instruction and school meals will be sent to parents today via REMIND APP.”
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.