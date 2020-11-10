Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 2-6

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: November 2-6



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 2 and Friday, November 6, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Private Parties Only Catering

215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Bojangles

1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

AJ’s To Go

400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Little Tokyo

2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Country Buffet

1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Bollywood Tacos

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

GC&SU Books and Brew

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

GC&SU Einstein Bagels

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Shrimp Boat

911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Bibb County:

Macon City Auditorium (Food Service)

415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Macon City Auditorium – Concession A

415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Kimchi Factory

440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)

905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Mount de Sales Academy (Food Service)

905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Hutchings College & Career Academy/Compass Rose (Food Service)

1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cirrus Academy (Food Service)

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

M A Evans School (Food Service)

345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)

2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)

111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria

133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Back Porch Too

2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

L&W Sports Center (Food Service)

4479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Steve’s Corner Cafe

3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Taki Steakhouse

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Bleckley County:

Cochran Motor Speedway (Food Service)

241 JIM WIMBERLY RD COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Dooly County:

Subway

824 PINEHURST HAWKINSVILLE RD PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Hancock County:

Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)

330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Aishia’s Seafood and Wings

8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Houston County:

Starbucks

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Hilltop Elementary School (Food Service)

301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)

2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice

1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Martin’s BBQ

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Corndog Trailer

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Pit

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Steakworks

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Peach Tower #1

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Peach Tower #2

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Wild Bill’s Curly Fries

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Gillette’s Pizza

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Houston County Chop Shop

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Fiesta Grill

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Griff’s Onions

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Hot Wisconsin Cheese

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Funnel Cake

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Sutherland Concession

SOUTHEASTERN SHOWDOWN JR. HIGH RODEO 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Reaves Peanut Cart

SOUTHEASTERN SHOWDOWN HIGH RODEO 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Fraizer – Sirloin Top Dinners

FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)

1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Quality Inn (Food Service)

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Cocktails & Corners

145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Burger King

2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)

61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Props

1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Jasper County:

Subway

1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Jones County:

Jalepenos

4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Lamar County:

Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)

100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Lamar County Detention Center (Food Service)

121 ROBERTA DRIVE BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Laurens County:

Da Neighborhood Grill

102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Monroe County:

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Falls View Restaurant

42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Zaxby’s

321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Beyond Expectations (Food Service)

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Grits Cafe

17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Dunkin’

155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Peach County:

Pizza Hut

313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Putnam County:

Zaxby’s

120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More

107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Eatonton Elks Lodge

135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

McDonald’s

105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Southern Delight Cafeteria

104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Taylor County:

Justin’s Place

35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Telfair County:

The Buccaneer Club

19 S 1ST AVENUE MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Twiggs County:

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)

113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Wheeler County:

Lori’s Drive-In

18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Wilkinson County:

Council Services (Food Service)

180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

