Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 2-6

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
1
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 2 and Friday, November 6, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Private Parties Only Catering
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Country Buffet
1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

GC&SU Books and Brew
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

GC&SU Einstein Bagels
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

 

Bibb County:

Macon City Auditorium (Food Service)
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Macon City Auditorium – Concession A
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Mount de Sales Academy (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Hutchings College & Career Academy/Compass Rose (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cirrus Academy (Food Service)
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria
133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Back Porch Too
2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

L&W Sports Center (Food Service)
4479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Steve’s Corner Cafe
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Taki Steakhouse
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

 

Bleckley County:

Cochran Motor Speedway (Food Service)
241 JIM WIMBERLY RD COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

 

Dooly County:

Subway
824 PINEHURST HAWKINSVILLE RD PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

 

Hancock County:

Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)
330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Aishia’s Seafood and Wings
8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

 

Houston County:

Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Hilltop Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Martin’s BBQ
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Corndog Trailer
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Pit
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Steakworks
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Peach Tower #1
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Peach Tower #2
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Wild Bill’s Curly Fries
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Gillette’s Pizza
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Houston County Chop Shop
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Fiesta Grill
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Griff’s Onions
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Hot Wisconsin Cheese
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Cox – Funnel Cake
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Sutherland Concession
SOUTHEASTERN SHOWDOWN JR. HIGH RODEO 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Reaves Peanut Cart
SOUTHEASTERN SHOWDOWN HIGH RODEO 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Fraizer – Sirloin Top Dinners
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Cocktails & Corners
145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

 

Jasper County:

Subway
1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

 

Jones County:

Jalepenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

 

Lamar County:

Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)
100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Lamar County Detention Center (Food Service)
121 ROBERTA DRIVE BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

 

Laurens County:

Da Neighborhood Grill
102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

 

Monroe County:

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Falls View Restaurant
42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020

Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Beyond Expectations (Food Service)
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Dunkin’
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

 

Peach County:

Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020

Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

 

Putnam County:

Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More
107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020

Eatonton Elks Lodge
135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

Southern Delight Cafeteria
104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

 

Taylor County:

Justin’s Place
35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

 

Telfair County:

The Buccaneer Club
19 S 1ST AVENUE MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

 

Twiggs County:

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

 

Wheeler County:

Lori’s Drive-In
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020

 

Wilkinson County:

Council Services (Food Service)
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020

 

Tucker Sargent
