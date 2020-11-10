Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 2-6

|
Restaurant Report Card: November 2-6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 2 and Friday, November 6, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Private Parties Only Catering
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Country Buffet
1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
GC&SU Books and Brew
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
GC&SU Einstein Bagels
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Bibb County:
Macon City Auditorium (Food Service)
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Macon City Auditorium – Concession A
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Mount de Sales Academy (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Hutchings College & Career Academy/Compass Rose (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Cirrus Academy (Food Service)
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria
133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Back Porch Too
2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
L&W Sports Center (Food Service)
4479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Steve’s Corner Cafe
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Taki Steakhouse
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Bleckley County:
Cochran Motor Speedway (Food Service)
241 JIM WIMBERLY RD COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Dooly County:
Subway
824 PINEHURST HAWKINSVILLE RD PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Hancock County:
Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)
330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Aishia’s Seafood and Wings
8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Houston County:
Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Hilltop Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Martin’s BBQ
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Cox – Corndog Trailer
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Cox – Pit
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Cox – Steakworks
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Cox – Peach Tower #1
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Cox – Peach Tower #2
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Wild Bill’s Curly Fries
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Gillette’s Pizza
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Houston County Chop Shop
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Fiesta Grill
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Griff’s Onions
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Hot Wisconsin Cheese
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Cox – Funnel Cake
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Sutherland Concession
SOUTHEASTERN SHOWDOWN JR. HIGH RODEO 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Reaves Peanut Cart
SOUTHEASTERN SHOWDOWN HIGH RODEO 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Fraizer – Sirloin Top Dinners
FLAVORS OF THE FAIR 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Cocktails & Corners
145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Jasper County:
Subway
1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Jones County:
Jalepenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Lamar County:
Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)
100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Lamar County Detention Center (Food Service)
121 ROBERTA DRIVE BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Laurens County:
Da Neighborhood Grill
102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Monroe County:
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Falls View Restaurant
42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2020
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Beyond Expectations (Food Service)
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Dunkin’
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Peach County:
Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2020
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Putnam County:
Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More
107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2020
Eatonton Elks Lodge
135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Southern Delight Cafeteria
104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Taylor County:
Justin’s Place
35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Telfair County:
The Buccaneer Club
19 S 1ST AVENUE MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Twiggs County:
Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
Wheeler County:
Lori’s Drive-In
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2020
Wilkinson County:
Council Services (Food Service)
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2020
