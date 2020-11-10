The Southern Conference inks extension with ESPN, ESPN+

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southern Conference announced Tuesday, it signed a six-year deal with ESPN and ESPN+ through the 2025-26 academic year.
As part of the new deal, an uptick of SoCon men’s regular-season basketball games will air on an ESPN network each year, in addition to an expanded men’s basketball tournament broadcast that will consist of both the semifinals and championship game.
Football games will also be streamed on either ESPN+ or ESPN 3.
According to the press release, an estimated 4,200 SoCon events will be available on ESPN Digital platforms.
The Southern Conference has worked with ESPN for nearly 20 years.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up