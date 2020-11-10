UPDATE (Tuesday, November 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/10/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 376,054 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10. Scroll down for maps and charts.
|County*
|Cumulative reported cases
|Cases per 100K
|Confirmed Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|1197
|6449.01
|38
|105
|Atkinson
|494
|5930.37
|7
|66
|Bacon
|645
|5655.91
|17
|50
|Baker
|100
|3209.24
|6
|20
|Baldwin
|2396
|5393
|67
|175
|Banks
|607
|3037.73
|9
|78
|Barrow
|2775
|3212.44
|55
|284
|Bartow
|3901
|3521.68
|96
|347
|Ben Hill
|902
|5419.04
|34
|94
|Berrien
|510
|2645.78
|15
|27
|Bibb
|6854
|4504.77
|210
|923
|Bleckley
|523
|4073.84
|28
|35
|Brantley
|492
|2562.23
|13
|43
|Brooks
|554
|3522.6
|26
|54
|Bryan
|1337
|3416.2
|16
|98
|Bulloch
|3173
|3992.85
|33
|149
|Burke
|928
|4153.61
|12
|92
|Butts
|786
|3122.27
|44
|60
|Calhoun
|278
|4400.82
|10
|51
|Camden
|1512
|2803.95
|18
|75
|Candler
|566
|5222.85
|25
|45
|Carroll
|3606
|3002.02
|80
|198
|Catoosa
|1644
|2390.54
|25
|87
|Charlton
|659
|4973.21
|11
|31
|Chatham
|9805
|3355.85
|194
|860
|Chattahoochee
|1852
|17229.51
|1
|14
|Chattooga
|1040
|4199.31
|29
|72
|Cherokee
|7777
|2916.92
|106
|557
|Clarke
|6088
|4691.05
|50
|262
|Clay
|124
|4343.26
|3
|9
|Clayton
|8842
|2900.56
|183
|727
|Clinch
|474
|7121.39
|13
|34
|Cobb
|23286
|2945.4
|477
|2034
|Coffee
|2381
|5531.81
|65
|344
|Colquitt
|2180
|4802.5
|40
|171
|Columbia
|4705
|2966
|68
|207
|Cook
|656
|3762.12
|16
|64
|Coweta
|3111
|2046.7
|63
|155
|Crawford
|204
|1668.3
|6
|28
|Crisp
|687
|3082.24
|24
|88
|Dade
|415
|2567.75
|6
|23
|Dawson
|953
|3526.89
|11
|90
|Decatur
|1350
|5128.79
|37
|104
|DeKalb
|22787
|2872.96
|411
|2441
|Dodge
|674
|3306.35
|29
|58
|Dooly
|388
|2895.52
|18
|59
|Dougherty
|3354
|3730.6
|194
|680
|Douglas
|4385
|2886.65
|78
|481
|Early
|574
|5657.4
|35
|44
|Echols
|247
|6223.23
|2
|9
|Effingham
|1925
|3006.59
|29
|122
|Elbert
|818
|4317.76
|14
|63
|Emanuel
|1251
|5519.77
|40
|91
|Evans
|494
|4622.44
|7
|47
|Fannin
|862
|3275.08
|29
|77
|Fayette
|2290
|1948.21
|58
|140
|Floyd
|4395
|4398.69
|65
|335
|Forsyth
|5145
|2037.57
|55
|387
|Franklin
|1023
|4385.1
|19
|73
|Fulton
|32925
|2995.41
|642
|2713
|Gilmer
|1091
|3472.64
|25
|98
|Glascock
|56
|1851.24
|2
|5
|Glynn
|3889
|4519.62
|106
|327
|Gordon
|2638
|4544.44
|51
|148
|Grady
|891
|3630.81
|25
|102
|Greene
|597
|3189.61
|25
|61
|Gwinnett
|32462
|3342.65
|461
|2957
|Habersham
|1953
|4264.19
|77
|243
|Hall
|11265
|5459.2
|184
|1153
|Hancock
|425
|5187.36
|45
|66
|Haralson
|740
|2408.7
|15
|34
|Harris
|885
|2549.55
|26
|94
|Hart
|635
|2432.3
|19
|74
|Heard
|255
|2061.44
|6
|17
|Henry
|6706
|2795.73
|124
|309
|Houston
|3881
|2471.36
|98
|403
|Irwin
|371
|3933
|10
|41
|Jackson
|2667
|3570.28
|44
|221
|Jasper
|256
|1802.94
|4
|21
|Jeff Davis
|819
|5406.65
|27
|73
|Jefferson
|882
|5759.81
|35
|87
|Jenkins
|479
|5585.35
|33
|68
|Johnson
|443
|4585.45
|25
|63
|Jones
|678
|2371.38
|17
|55
|Lamar
|462
|2387.97
|21
|48
|Lanier
|324
|3130.13
|7
|16
|Laurens
|2111
|4463.38
|97
|183
|Lee
|766
|2555.8
|31
|111
|Liberty
|1359
|2195.33
|27
|121
|Lincoln
|252
|3101.54
|8
|28
|Long
|290
|1456.19
|5
|18
|Lowndes
|4689
|3977.84
|90
|223
|Lumpkin
|1102
|3260.16
|18
|108
|Macon
|265
|2040.34
|12
|53
|Madison
|868
|2876.36
|12
|71
|Marion
|211
|2544.31
|10
|23
|McDuffie
|733
|3393.99
|17
|81
|McIntosh
|326
|2237.94
|7
|35
|Meriwether
|617
|2935.3
|19
|84
|Miller
|334
|5794.59
|2
|19
|Mitchell
|869
|3939.97
|46
|156
|Monroe
|806
|2906.91
|56
|91
|Montgomery
|371
|4022.12
|9
|27
|Morgan
|552
|2884.31
|6
|44
|Murray
|1230
|3055.07
|11
|78
|Muscogee
|6563
|3424.9
|178
|708
|Newton
|3062
|2725.31
|100
|318
|Non-GA Resident/Unknown State
|15309
|0
|195
|686
|Oconee
|916
|2194.7
|34
|75
|Oglethorpe
|449
|2946.19
|13
|48
|Paulding
|3432
|1989.08
|68
|167
|Peach
|833
|3042.92
|26
|109
|Pickens
|874
|2606.62
|12
|73
|Pierce
|714
|3653.11
|25
|87
|Pike
|408
|2163.31
|12
|34
|Polk
|1823
|4192.54
|29
|147
|Pulaski
|351
|3222.25
|23
|40
|Putnam
|854
|3902.22
|28
|74
|Quitman
|43
|1874.46
|1
|7
|Rabun
|462
|2719.89
|11
|57
|Randolph
|342
|5063.67
|30
|59
|Richmond
|8518
|4211.83
|189
|657
|Rockdale
|2288
|2409.44
|43
|300
|Schley
|117
|2218.01
|2
|16
|Screven
|459
|3302.16
|11
|47
|Seminole
|422
|5184.28
|11
|32
|Spalding
|1718
|2485.89
|66
|217
|Stephens
|1334
|5066.85
|43
|134
|Stewart
|571
|9316.36
|17
|81
|Sumter
|976
|3319.84
|68
|206
|Talbot
|193
|3134.13
|8
|28
|Taliaferro
|32
|1960.78
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|976
|3840.86
|19
|72
|Taylor
|246
|3091.23
|13
|35
|Telfair
|507
|3240.86
|25
|48
|Terrell
|346
|4086.45
|32
|74
|Thomas
|1652
|3718.12
|73
|178
|Tift
|2030
|4971.83
|66
|252
|Toombs
|1552
|5751.77
|59
|122
|Towns
|488
|4055.18
|16
|62
|Treutlen
|319
|4671.25
|13
|33
|Troup
|3122
|4433.78
|113
|351
|Turner
|352
|4358.59
|25
|51
|Twiggs
|232
|2869.16
|11
|53
|Union
|958
|3781.33
|30
|102
|Unknown
|1890
|0
|6
|33
|Upson
|864
|3288.05
|70
|99
|Walker
|2112
|3034.05
|47
|101
|Walton
|2483
|2591.48
|72
|241
|Ware
|1802
|5026.08
|67
|205
|Warren
|174
|3339.73
|6
|28
|Washington
|893
|4398.58
|14
|51
|Wayne
|1302
|4343.76
|37
|125
|Webster
|44
|1725.49
|2
|10
|Wheeler
|370
|4678.21
|18
|23
|White
|1072
|3375.53
|26
|117
|Whitfield
|6204
|5927.09
|70
|309
|Wilcox
|262
|2980.66
|25
|53
|Wilkes
|332
|3315.36
|7
|38
|Wilkinson
|386
|4327.84
|17
|65
|Worth
|614
|3048.36
|35
|103
Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 4,112,222 (3,772,524 reported molecular tests; 339,698 reported antibody tests)
- Positive molecular tests: 376,054* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 32,631 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 8,264 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.