UPDATE (Tuesday, November 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of Tuesday, November 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 376,054 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1197 6449.01 38 105
Atkinson 494 5930.37 7 66
Bacon 645 5655.91 17 50
Baker 100 3209.24 6 20
Baldwin 2396 5393 67 175
Banks 607 3037.73 9 78
Barrow 2775 3212.44 55 284
Bartow 3901 3521.68 96 347
Ben Hill 902 5419.04 34 94
Berrien 510 2645.78 15 27
Bibb 6854 4504.77 210 923
Bleckley 523 4073.84 28 35
Brantley 492 2562.23 13 43
Brooks 554 3522.6 26 54
Bryan 1337 3416.2 16 98
Bulloch 3173 3992.85 33 149
Burke 928 4153.61 12 92
Butts 786 3122.27 44 60
Calhoun 278 4400.82 10 51
Camden 1512 2803.95 18 75
Candler 566 5222.85 25 45
Carroll 3606 3002.02 80 198
Catoosa 1644 2390.54 25 87
Charlton 659 4973.21 11 31
Chatham 9805 3355.85 194 860
Chattahoochee 1852 17229.51 1 14
Chattooga 1040 4199.31 29 72
Cherokee 7777 2916.92 106 557
Clarke 6088 4691.05 50 262
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8842 2900.56 183 727
Clinch 474 7121.39 13 34
Cobb 23286 2945.4 477 2034
Coffee 2381 5531.81 65 344
Colquitt 2180 4802.5 40 171
Columbia 4705 2966 68 207
Cook 656 3762.12 16 64
Coweta 3111 2046.7 63 155
Crawford 204 1668.3 6 28
Crisp 687 3082.24 24 88
Dade 415 2567.75 6 23
Dawson 953 3526.89 11 90
Decatur 1350 5128.79 37 104
DeKalb 22787 2872.96 411 2441
Dodge 674 3306.35 29 58
Dooly 388 2895.52 18 59
Dougherty 3354 3730.6 194 680
Douglas 4385 2886.65 78 481
Early 574 5657.4 35 44
Echols 247 6223.23 2 9
Effingham 1925 3006.59 29 122
Elbert 818 4317.76 14 63
Emanuel 1251 5519.77 40 91
Evans 494 4622.44 7 47
Fannin 862 3275.08 29 77
Fayette 2290 1948.21 58 140
Floyd 4395 4398.69 65 335
Forsyth 5145 2037.57 55 387
Franklin 1023 4385.1 19 73
Fulton 32925 2995.41 642 2713
Gilmer 1091 3472.64 25 98
Glascock 56 1851.24 2 5
Glynn 3889 4519.62 106 327
Gordon 2638 4544.44 51 148
Grady 891 3630.81 25 102
Greene 597 3189.61 25 61
Gwinnett 32462 3342.65 461 2957
Habersham 1953 4264.19 77 243
Hall 11265 5459.2 184 1153
Hancock 425 5187.36 45 66
Haralson 740 2408.7 15 34
Harris 885 2549.55 26 94
Hart 635 2432.3 19 74
Heard 255 2061.44 6 17
Henry 6706 2795.73 124 309
Houston 3881 2471.36 98 403
Irwin 371 3933 10 41
Jackson 2667 3570.28 44 221
Jasper 256 1802.94 4 21
Jeff Davis 819 5406.65 27 73
Jefferson 882 5759.81 35 87
Jenkins 479 5585.35 33 68
Johnson 443 4585.45 25 63
Jones 678 2371.38 17 55
Lamar 462 2387.97 21 48
Lanier 324 3130.13 7 16
Laurens 2111 4463.38 97 183
Lee 766 2555.8 31 111
Liberty 1359 2195.33 27 121
Lincoln 252 3101.54 8 28
Long 290 1456.19 5 18
Lowndes 4689 3977.84 90 223
Lumpkin 1102 3260.16 18 108
Macon 265 2040.34 12 53
Madison 868 2876.36 12 71
Marion 211 2544.31 10 23
McDuffie 733 3393.99 17 81
McIntosh 326 2237.94 7 35
Meriwether 617 2935.3 19 84
Miller 334 5794.59 2 19
Mitchell 869 3939.97 46 156
Monroe 806 2906.91 56 91
Montgomery 371 4022.12 9 27
Morgan 552 2884.31 6 44
Murray 1230 3055.07 11 78
Muscogee 6563 3424.9 178 708
Newton 3062 2725.31 100 318
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15309 0 195 686
Oconee 916 2194.7 34 75
Oglethorpe 449 2946.19 13 48
Paulding 3432 1989.08 68 167
Peach 833 3042.92 26 109
Pickens 874 2606.62 12 73
Pierce 714 3653.11 25 87
Pike 408 2163.31 12 34
Polk 1823 4192.54 29 147
Pulaski 351 3222.25 23 40
Putnam 854 3902.22 28 74
Quitman 43 1874.46 1 7
Rabun 462 2719.89 11 57
Randolph 342 5063.67 30 59
Richmond 8518 4211.83 189 657
Rockdale 2288 2409.44 43 300
Schley 117 2218.01 2 16
Screven 459 3302.16 11 47
Seminole 422 5184.28 11 32
Spalding 1718 2485.89 66 217
Stephens 1334 5066.85 43 134
Stewart 571 9316.36 17 81
Sumter 976 3319.84 68 206
Talbot 193 3134.13 8 28
Taliaferro 32 1960.78 0 2
Tattnall 976 3840.86 19 72
Taylor 246 3091.23 13 35
Telfair 507 3240.86 25 48
Terrell 346 4086.45 32 74
Thomas 1652 3718.12 73 178
Tift 2030 4971.83 66 252
Toombs 1552 5751.77 59 122
Towns 488 4055.18 16 62
Treutlen 319 4671.25 13 33
Troup 3122 4433.78 113 351
Turner 352 4358.59 25 51
Twiggs 232 2869.16 11 53
Union 958 3781.33 30 102
Unknown 1890 0 6 33
Upson 864 3288.05 70 99
Walker 2112 3034.05 47 101
Walton 2483 2591.48 72 241
Ware 1802 5026.08 67 205
Warren 174 3339.73 6 28
Washington 893 4398.58 14 51
Wayne 1302 4343.76 37 125
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 23
White 1072 3375.53 26 117
Whitfield 6204 5927.09 70 309
Wilcox 262 2980.66 25 53
Wilkes 332 3315.36 7 38
Wilkinson 386 4327.84 17 65
Worth 614 3048.36 35 103
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,112,222 (3,772,524 reported molecular tests; 339,698 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 376,054* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 32,631 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,264 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

