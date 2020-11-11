New restaurant to bring more than food to Beall’s Hill

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Beall’s Hill community will get a new restaurant soon called Mamas Rouge Southern Cooking.
The restaurant will serve southern style food with a few twists and will seat up to 60 people.
According to the owner, Robert Fisher, the eatery hopes to add more than just a new flavor to the area.
“We have space upstairs that we’re going to offer no charge for community meetings and celebrations,” Fisher said. “Unfortunately, we have a limited number of people that can go up there because of fire code but we’re doing that.”
The building that once house the Korner Kupboard store at located at the corner of Calhoun and Hazel Streets. Since 1889, the building has also served as a pharmacy and a candy shop but never a restaurant.
Fisher says his main focus is the community. He hopes the food and space can bring people together to help create positive change in Macon.
“We’re planning on doing a lot of outreach,” Fisher explained. “We plan on helping the community nonprofit organizations here with fundraisers and doing things at a cost so they can make some money.”
Joseph Strong has lived in the Bealls Hill community for more than 50 years and looks forward to the restaurant’s opening.
“This part of town, because I’ve lived here all my life, I’m really glad we’re going to have another restaurant in the neighborhood,” Strong said. “Something fresh. I like his vision and I back him 100%.”
Mamas Rouge Southern Cooking and Mama Honey’s Catering and Sideshow will open in the summer. Until then, the restaurant staff will host popup shops to share their food with the community.