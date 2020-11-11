Georgia republican party pushes for recount by hand before certifying election results

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Republican representatives want 5 million ballots recounted by hand before Georgia certifies election results.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and Georgia’s Republican Party Chairman David Shafer sent a letter to the state’s chief elections officer requesting the recount. Their goal is to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s lead in the state.
As of November 11, Biden leads by more than 14,000 votes according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
To certify election results, the state must prove that its new voting machines accurately tabulated ballots. The state will audit one race to ensure accuracy.
If he chooses the presidential race, Raffensperger says that the audit will require counting every vote cast.