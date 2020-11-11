Georgia Secretary of State announces full hand recount of presidential vote

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.

“With the margin being so close, there will be a full, by-hand recount in each county. This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, recount, and a recanvas all at once. It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for a state certification”, Raffensperger said.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes counted in the state.

“These men and women in my office will continue to follow the law and count every legal vote. As it stands today, 97 counties have sent their number, their final numbers in. The current margin stands at 14,111 between the president and Senator Biden, Vice President Biden. My office will continue to investigate each and every instance of illegal voting, double voting, felon voting, people voting out of state. If you report it, we will investigate it”, Raffensperger said.