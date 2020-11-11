The Macon Arts Alliance finds ways to support local artists during the pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Ornaments, paintings, and even masks are among the items you can buy for your loved ones at The Macon Arts Alliance during their Handmade Holiday sale.

Julie Wilkerson is the executive director for The Macon Arts Alliance. She says the holidays are a big time of year for them.

“We’re excited that it’s begun. We do the whole month of November and December so people have plenty of time to come out and shop,” Wilkerson said.

Even though the pandemic is effecting the amount of traffic they normally see, they are finding ways to adjust.

“We’ve seen more and more people become comfortable with going out now that they know how to go out safely,” Wilkerson said.

Not only are they selling artists work in their gallery, they’re also selling it in their online store.

“It’s really finding a variety of ways to accommodate different comfort levels,” Wilkerson said.

In addition to their Handmade Holiday sale, they’ll also hold their Fire and Ice event at the Round Building in Central City Park from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19. You can shop that event from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. each day.

“The more we sell that’s really money in artists pockets and right now with so many events limited artists are having a hard time finding an outlet for their work,” Wilkerson said.

Thirty-five to 40 percent of the proceeds goes towards funding the many programs The Macon Arts Alliance does.

“We’re implementing the cultural plan for Macon over the next five years, we have an emphasis on audience cultivation, and tourism, and education, and neighborhood development. We also operate the Community Arts Center at Mill Hill,” Wilkerson said.

The Macon Arts Alliance also started The Creative Relief Fund as a way to give direct support to local artists during the pandemic. The other 60 to 65 percent of the proceeds from sales goes to the artists.

“For us to be able to offer their work for sale and give them some income has been truly a blessing,” Wilkerson said.