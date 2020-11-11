Macon dentist collects 90lbs of Halloween candy for military troops

Dr. Sheila K. Shah from MaconSmiles dental office paid children one dollar per pound of candy they donated.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon dentist collected 90 pounds of Halloween candy that she plans to donate to troops overseas through Operation Shoe Box.

Dr. Sheila K. Shah from MaconSmiles dental office paid children one dollar per pound of candy they donated. She also gave away Flashing Firefly Toothbrushes as kids cashed in their candy.

“Dentists are taking back Halloween,” says Dr. Sheila K. Shah. “Plus, I am very proud of all the children who chose to donate their candy to our much deserving troops over seas.”

MaconSmiles Laser & Cosmetic Family Dentistry is located at 4929 Forsyth Road.