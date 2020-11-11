Macon Startup Week hosts virtual celebration for local entrepreneurs

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Startup Week will celebrate virtually December 1-4.

Macon Startup Week is a celebration dedicated to entrepreneurship. The goal of the event is to create opportunities and develop momentum for local businesses. This year’s celebration will feature keynotes from Best-Selling Author, Dr. Eric Thomas, and Atlanta-based tech entrepreneur David Cumming.

The week will feature free sessions for business owners. Discussion topics include: