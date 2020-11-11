MGA, Community honors 151st Machine Gun Battalion for Veterans Day

Jatrissa Wooten
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia State University and Macon-Bibb  County honor those who fought for our country.

Dozens gathered to honor the men and women who fought for a better future.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert and MGA President Dr. Christopher Blake laid a wreath at the Coleman Hill Memorial. They say the wreath shows respect for the veterans who served with the 151st Machine Gun Battalion, 42nd Rainbow Division during World War I.

“People understand that we need to gather even in this time of social distancing,” Blake said. “We need to gather as a community and say we respect the work of our veterans and those who wear the uniform.”

Retired Army Colonel Williams Carty joined the ceremony efforts by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Also, retired Master Sergeant Isaac Taylor ushered the Lord’s Prayer.

Wednesday makes the 7th year Middle Georgia State and the county held the Veteran’s Day ceremony.

Dr. Blake also acknowledged the importance of remembering the sacrifices made.

“We began in 2014 and that was the 100th year of the beginning of the first world war,” Blake said.

Blakes says beyond Veterans Day, the next generation must keep the legacy of veterans alive.

Also, Blake says that’s why the university will continue to host veteran day ceremonies because if it wasn’t for them, there would be no us.

 

