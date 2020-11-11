Morning News Update: Three people wanted for dollar store robbery in Macon, Food giveaway happening today

Wednesday, November 11th at 1 p.m. at the Community Church of God and St. Paul AME church. Grocery boxes contain around 32 pounds of meat, fruit, vegetables, and dairy products. This is a free event and open to the public. Food distribution will continue while supplies last. First come first served.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up