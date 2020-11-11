Morning News Update: Three people wanted for dollar store robbery in Macon, Food giveaway happening today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people wanted for dollar store robbery in Macon: https://41nbc.com/2020/11/10/3-sought-tuesday-dollar-store-robbery-eisenhower-parkway/

Food giveaway:

Wednesday, November 11th at 1 p.m. at the Community Church of God and St. Paul AME church. Grocery boxes contain around 32 pounds of meat, fruit, vegetables, and dairy products. This is a free event and open to the public. Food distribution will continue while supplies last. First come first served.

Courtesy: Community Church of God
