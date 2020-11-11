MTA reminds veterans of free bus rides through its ‘Ride Forever’ program

The initiative allows veterans honorably discharged from the U.S. military to ride all MTA fixed route buses free of charge forever.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Veterans Day, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is reminding vets about the “Ride Forever” initiative.

Veterans wanting the free rides need to apply for a Ride Forever Card. Applicants must:

  • Be a resident of Macon-Bibb County
  • Be at least 65 years old
  • Bring proof age and service (veteran’s ID card, driver’s license indicating military service, DD214 or DD215 card)

Veterans can make an appointment with MTA to get the Ride Forever Card by calling (478) 803-2520 during business hours, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“It is MTA’s honor to continue this FREE program for our local veterans in partnership with AARP of Georgia,” said MTA CEO Craig Ross.

AARP of Georgia covers the cost of the Ride Forever Card, but there is a $5.00 fee for card replacement.

Shelby Coates
