Storms end Thursday afternoon, dry weather returns late week

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
7


Rain and storms have been hanging around Middle Georgia this evening after a day of record warmth.

More rain and storms will be possible overnight with warm conditions sticking around as well.

Good news in the Gulf (for Middle GA) is that Eta will be making landfall early tomorrow morning as a tropical storm.

Eta will then quickly move across to Jacksonville and into the Atlantic by Thursday night. We will get a nice break from the tropics for at little while once Eta moves out to sea.

Here at home we are mostly awaiting a cold front that will be pushing through and continuing our storm chances.

Based off the location of the front and the latest weather models, it looks like we will see storms refiring early tomorrow morning, with clearing happening pretty quickly behind the front.

We could start seeing clearing of the skies as early as tomorrow afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible behind the front, but most of us will be dry by tomorrow night.

Dry air will start moving in on Friday and bring a pleasant weekend to Middle Georgia.

A cold front will push through the area on Sunday (yes, another one) that will bring significant cooling for next week.

Sweater weather will be here for a few days, but be ready for temps by the end of next week to warm back up a bit.

mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.