Two Middle Georgia sites make 2021 ‘Places in Peril’ list

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation releases its 2021 Places in Peril list, and it includes two Middle Georgia sites.
Every year the list is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources. This includes buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes. Sites on the list are being threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.
“This is the Trust’s sixteenth annual Places in Peril list,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”
The 2021 list includes the following:
- Ashby Street Theatre in Atlanta (Fulton County)
- Atlanta Eagle and Kodak Buildings in Atlanta (Fulton County)
- Blackshear City Jail in Blackshear (Pierce County)
- Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington (Wilkes County)
- Cohutta African American Civic District in Cohutta (Whitfield County)
- Downtown Toomsboro (Wilkinson County)
- Kiah House Museum in Savannah (Chatham County)
- Old Monticello United Methodist Church in Monticello (Jasper County)
- Terrell County Courthouse in Dawson
- Vineville Avenue Corridor in Macon (Bibb County)
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation says it hopes the annual list will encourage owners, organizations and communities to offer up preservation tools, financial resources and partnerships in order to reuse, reinvest and revitalize the historic properties.
Last year’s list includes the Sandersville School in Washington County which received grants from the Watson-Brown Junior Board and the Fox Theatre Institute to help fund its rehabilitation.
The Central State Hospital Depot in Milledgeville was also on the 2020 list. It received the Trust’s Callahan Incentive Grant which will go toward rehabilitating the building.