U.S.Congressman Austin Scott comes to Macon following Ossoff visit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — US Congressman Austin Scott of Georgia’s 8th Congressional District came to Macon in response to Jon Ossoff’s visit to Central City Park Wednesday.
Scott says the mission aimed to highlight what he calls “Ossoff’s radical socialist agenda.”
Scott says Senator David Perdue deserves a lot of credit, especially for his financial support of the local military and national security.
Perdue also says Ossoff claims that Perdue will fight to take away coverage for pre-existing conditions under the Affordable Care Act. Scott calls that a lie and claims Ossoff has pushed a false narrative.
“I’m concerned about the fact that he would claim to be a national security advisor if he does not have top-secret clearance,” Scott said. “If someone can prove me wrong that he had top-secret clearance I will apologize for that but if he doesn’t have top-secret clearance then he should be apologizing to the public for saying that he is a national security advisor to a member of congress because that is simply not true.”
Scott says Republicans like Senator Perdue and Senator Loeffler need to maintain control of the Senate for balance in Washington.