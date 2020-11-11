UPDATE (Wednesday, November 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 377,694 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1195 6438.23 38 105
Atkinson 495 5942.38 7 66
Bacon 645 5655.91 18 50
Baker 100 3209.24 6 20
Baldwin 2402 5406.5 67 174
Banks 621 3107.8 9 79
Barrow 2787 3226.33 55 284
Bartow 3930 3547.86 97 347
Ben Hill 904 5431.06 34 94
Berrien 510 2645.78 15 28
Bibb 6882 4523.17 210 922
Bleckley 525 4089.42 28 35
Brantley 494 2572.65 13 43
Brooks 554 3522.6 26 54
Bryan 1340 3423.87 16 100
Bulloch 3176 3996.63 33 149
Burke 928 4153.61 12 92
Butts 789 3134.19 44 60
Calhoun 281 4448.31 10 51
Camden 1522 2822.49 18 76
Candler 567 5232.08 26 46
Carroll 3633 3024.5 81 203
Catoosa 1656 2407.99 25 87
Charlton 660 4980.76 11 31
Chatham 9834 3365.78 195 863
Chattahoochee 1854 17248.12 1 15
Chattooga 1042 4207.38 30 74
Cherokee 7828 2936.05 108 560
Clarke 6118 4714.17 50 262
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8884 2914.33 184 732
Clinch 475 7136.42 13 34
Cobb 23401 2959.95 479 2047
Coffee 2386 5543.42 67 345
Colquitt 2183 4809.11 40 173
Columbia 4735 2984.91 69 209
Cook 659 3779.32 16 64
Coweta 3120 2052.62 63 155
Crawford 204 1668.3 6 28
Crisp 685 3073.26 24 89
Dade 421 2604.88 6 23
Dawson 957 3541.69 11 90
Decatur 1349 5124.99 38 105
DeKalb 22927 2890.61 418 2456
Dodge 675 3311.26 30 58
Dooly 391 2917.91 18 59
Dougherty 3357 3733.94 194 683
Douglas 4405 2899.82 78 482
Early 575 5667.26 35 44
Echols 249 6273.62 2 10
Effingham 1931 3015.96 29 122
Elbert 821 4333.6 14 65
Emanuel 1253 5528.59 41 91
Evans 494 4622.44 7 47
Fannin 865 3286.47 29 77
Fayette 2296 1953.31 59 140
Floyd 4427 4430.72 66 350
Forsyth 5181 2051.82 55 389
Franklin 1023 4385.1 19 73
Fulton 33099 3011.24 644 2735
Gilmer 1097 3491.74 27 98
Glascock 54 1785.12 2 5
Glynn 3906 4539.38 107 328
Gordon 2660 4582.34 53 152
Grady 892 3634.88 26 102
Greene 602 3216.33 26 61
Gwinnett 32648 3361.8 465 2966
Habersham 1960 4279.48 77 245
Hall 11291 5471.8 185 1159
Hancock 426 5199.56 45 66
Haralson 749 2437.99 15 35
Harris 887 2555.31 26 94
Hart 636 2436.13 19 75
Heard 256 2069.52 7 17
Henry 6736 2808.23 124 312
Houston 3895 2480.28 98 405
Irwin 375 3975.41 10 41
Jackson 2680 3587.68 45 223
Jasper 256 1802.94 4 21
Jeff Davis 820 5413.26 27 73
Jefferson 885 5779.4 36 87
Jenkins 479 5585.35 33 68
Johnson 444 4595.8 25 64
Jones 679 2374.87 17 55
Lamar 465 2403.47 21 49
Lanier 326 3149.45 7 16
Laurens 2119 4480.29 98 184
Lee 768 2562.48 32 111
Liberty 1376 2222.8 28 122
Lincoln 255 3138.46 8 28
Long 290 1456.19 5 18
Lowndes 4708 3993.96 91 224
Lumpkin 1109 3280.87 18 109
Macon 265 2040.34 12 53
Madison 874 2896.25 12 71
Marion 211 2544.31 10 23
McDuffie 737 3412.51 17 81
McIntosh 328 2251.66 7 35
Meriwether 618 2940.06 19 84
Miller 336 5829.29 2 19
Mitchell 872 3953.57 47 157
Monroe 812 2928.55 58 91
Montgomery 372 4032.96 9 27
Morgan 554 2894.76 6 44
Murray 1252 3109.71 13 79
Muscogee 6574 3430.64 180 709
Newton 3068 2730.65 101 322
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15272 0 196 689
Oconee 920 2204.28 34 75
Oglethorpe 449 2946.19 13 49
Paulding 3442 1994.88 69 169
Peach 839 3064.84 26 109
Pickens 877 2615.57 12 73
Pierce 715 3658.22 26 87
Pike 409 2168.61 12 34
Polk 1834 4217.84 30 151
Pulaski 351 3222.25 24 40
Putnam 859 3925.06 28 75
Quitman 43 1874.46 1 7
Rabun 463 2725.77 11 57
Randolph 343 5078.47 30 60
Richmond 8558 4231.61 189 658
Rockdale 2297 2418.91 44 301
Schley 117 2218.01 2 16
Screven 460 3309.35 11 47
Seminole 425 5221.13 11 34
Spalding 1723 2493.13 67 218
Stephens 1341 5093.44 45 136
Stewart 571 9316.36 17 81
Sumter 977 3323.24 68 206
Talbot 193 3134.13 8 28
Taliaferro 32 1960.78 0 2
Tattnall 977 3844.79 19 72
Taylor 250 3141.49 13 35
Telfair 508 3247.25 25 48
Terrell 346 4086.45 32 74
Thomas 1658 3731.63 73 178
Tift 2035 4984.08 67 252
Toombs 1554 5759.18 59 122
Towns 492 4088.42 16 63
Treutlen 319 4671.25 13 33
Troup 3129 4443.72 114 352
Turner 353 4370.98 25 51
Twiggs 232 2869.16 11 54
Union 961 3793.17 31 103
Unknown 1923 0 5 32
Upson 865 3291.85 71 99
Walker 2139 3072.83 47 100
Walton 2496 2605.05 72 241
Ware 1806 5037.24 67 205
Warren 173 3320.54 6 28
Washington 906 4462.61 14 51
Wayne 1304 4350.44 38 125
Webster 45 1764.71 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 23
White 1073 3378.68 26 119
Whitfield 6246 5967.21 70 312
Wilcox 262 2980.66 25 53
Wilkes 333 3325.34 7 38
Wilkinson 387 4339.05 18 66
Worth 616 3058.29 35 103
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,126,624 (3,786,046 reported molecular tests; 340,578 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 377,694* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 32,806 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,333 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

