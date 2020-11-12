Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — Opening salvos of Georgia’s twin U.S. Senate runoff campaign showcase starkly different approaches the two parties are taking in this nascent battleground for Senate dominance.
For Democrats, it’s seemingly a more piecemeal, voter-by-voter approach, while Republicans are pushing a broad branding message through mass media.
Whichever strategy proves more effective on Jan. 5 will help determine the ambitions and reach of President-elect Joe Biden’s tenure depending on which party ultimately controls the chamber.
Republicans need one of the Georgia seats for a majority.
Democrats must win both to yield a 50-50 Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris then holding the tie-breaking vote.