Braves 1B Freddie Freeman win first NL MVP award

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Braves 1B Freddie Freeman won his first National League MVP award, Major League Baseball announced Thursday evening.
He received 28 of 30 first place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
He’s the first Braves player to win the award since former Brave and Hall-of-Famer, Chipper Jones, won in 1999.
Freeman, 31, finished in the top eight of NL MVP voting four times, including as high as fourth in 2018, prior to this season.
Freeman played in all 60 games this season, and finished in the top four of the majors in runs, hits, doubles, RBI and walks (45).
