City of Perry dedicates Legacy Park to veterans

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Veterans Day may have passed, but Perry is still honoring our troops.
City officials paid homage to veterans by dedicating Legacy Park as a memorial to remember the sacrifice veterans make.
The one acre park on Carroll street has been in the works since 2014.
Mayor Randall Walker says the park will expand to Rotary Centennial Park by a connecting bridge. That way, everyone can enjoy the scenery and pay their respect.
“Today I would like for them to take away the honor that we are trying to show for these veterans that are here with us today. We have veterans from World War II all the way to Kuwait. We are proud of them, these are people in our community and we wanted to showcase that,” said Mayor Walker.