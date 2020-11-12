Commissioners, local leaders debate over renaming of Macon City Auditorium

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A debate has started in Macon over a 5-3 vote to change the name of the Macon City Auditorium.

Mayor Pro Tem and Macon-Bibb Commissioner, Al Tillman, proposed the building be renamed to honor former Macon Mayor, C. Jack Ellis, at a commission meeting Tuesday.

As the first black Mayor, C. Jack Ellis served his community and in the army for over 20 years. Ellis says it brought him joy to know that someone would want to name the building in his honor.

“It’s humbling. I just thought about my mom and my dad, and the 13 children they had,” Ellis said. “They raised us to be the best we could be, and I just thought about what would they think.”

According to Tillman, he researched elected officials that served in the Military, and says he wanted the renaming to be a part of that project.

“It’s not about…dividing anyone in this community, everyone knows that’s not my style,” Tillman explained. “I’ll keep doing research on past elected officials who served in the military. That’s what it’s about.”

However, Mayor-Elect Lester Miller feels the building should be renamed in a different way. Miller proposed the building should be named after Otis Redding to highlight Macon’s music history.

Miller finds it shocking Commissioners made the decision so close to the transition of power in Macon-Bibb.

“To me with fifty days to go… why would this administration put something on this agenda this late in the game to me seems a little suspect,” Miller stated. “Although I’m not making accusations towards anybody, in particular, coming in at the 11th hour like that just puts a question mark on it for me.”

Cousin to Little Richard and local activist, Stanley Stewart, says he wants the city to compromise instead of arguing.

“One of the things I thought of, I thought about Carnegie Hall in New York. And I said since all of those individuals that we’ve named, Otis Redding Little Richard, Allman Brothers played here why not call it legends hall and have something dedicated to each one of them inside the building. So their fans whether it be Otis Redding fans, Little Richard fans, or Allman Brothers fans could come here.”

Bibb County Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Government Center on Poplar Street. Those attending must wear masks and only 20 people will be allowed to speak. Ten in support of the resolution, and ten opposed. To request to speak, send an email to commission@maconbibb.us. Those selected to speak will receive notification from the Commission Office clerk by Monday.