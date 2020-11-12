Finally drying out as we move towards the weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After dealing with heavy rain and a tropical atmosphere for the week we will finally dry out starting this afternoon.

TODAY.

After heavy rain during the morning hours, drier air is on the way by this afternoon. A partly sunny sky will be in store with temperatures climbing into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight we will deal with a few clouds as temperatures fall into the middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

A few light morning showers are possible as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70’s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40’s.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

This weekend is going to be really nice regarding the weather! Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70’s during the afternoon. A cold front moving through on Sunday could generate a few showers but they look to be few and far between right now.

