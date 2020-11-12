Happening today: Gregory and Travis McMichael seek bond in murder of Ahmaud Arbery case

Listen to the content of this post:

BRUNSWICK, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will rule on whether or not Gregory and Travis McMichael are eligible for bond today.

The father and son were jailed in May after chasing and shooting Ahmaud Arbery in late February. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man out for a run through the McMichael’s neighborhood.

According to the Associated Press, the McMichaels filed legal motions to have the judge toss out charges for malice murder. The defense argued that the indictment was flawed.

This is a developing story, as courtroom proceedings take place today. Stay with us for more updates.