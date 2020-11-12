Historic Macon hosts ‘Hidden History’ docuseries at Grand Opera House

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s an event two years in the making. The Grand Opera House will screen the docuseries “Hidden History” Thursday.
The project highlights the history of the LGBTQ community in Macon. It started with an initiative from Historic Macon to preserve oral histories.
The director of the docuseries, Rachelle Wilson, expressed gratitude for the Grand Opera House holding the event. She calls it timely to what has been happening in recent months.
“I invite anyone who may not understand or be familiar with this community or the history or the importance of the culture to come tonight and hopefully have their perspective broadened a little bit,” said Wilson.
Event information
The doors at The Grand Opera House open at 5:30 pm and the event starts at 6 pm.
There will be a short question and answer session with the filmmakers after the screening.