Low humidity moves in Friday

Cecilia Reeves
After a record breaking morning of rain we have finally started to dry out across Middle Georgia.

This brought clearing skies to the area by the afternoon and continued warm temperatures.

Tomorrow will bring a beautiful Friday to Middle Georgia in the wake of the cold front that moved through earlier. Although we might see a few clouds, by the afternoon expect clear skies.

Not only will skies be clearing, but we will also be seeing this disrespectful humidity go back to whence it came. Middle Georgia will be seeing dry air once again Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday we will see a small surge in humidity ahead of our next system.

The cold front that is on the way for Sunday will be relatively strong with a big cool down on the way.

The cold front will likely be dry, but I have kept just an isolated chance for a stray shower on Sunday for the passage of the front.

Aside from the cold front dropping our temperatures by about 10 degrees next week, the weather will be staying relatively quiet, which I think most of us are fine with.

Enjoy a beautiful Friday tomorrow!

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.