Low humidity moves in Friday

After a record breaking morning of rain we have finally started to dry out across Middle Georgia.

This brought clearing skies to the area by the afternoon and continued warm temperatures.



Tomorrow will bring a beautiful Friday to Middle Georgia in the wake of the cold front that moved through earlier. Although we might see a few clouds, by the afternoon expect clear skies.



Not only will skies be clearing, but we will also be seeing this disrespectful humidity go back to whence it came. Middle Georgia will be seeing dry air once again Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday we will see a small surge in humidity ahead of our next system.



The cold front that is on the way for Sunday will be relatively strong with a big cool down on the way.

The cold front will likely be dry, but I have kept just an isolated chance for a stray shower on Sunday for the passage of the front.



Aside from the cold front dropping our temperatures by about 10 degrees next week, the weather will be staying relatively quiet, which I think most of us are fine with.

Enjoy a beautiful Friday tomorrow!