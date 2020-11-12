Man throws cinder block at parked car

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are looking for a man who threw a cinder block at a parked car.

The vehicle was parked outside of Rutherford Trophie on Pio Nono Avenue at the time of the incident. According to the business owner, a female employee noticed a man loitering outside the building when she arrived at work. The employee quickly went inside and then locked the door. Shortly afterwards she heard a loud noise, and saw the man running away.

Surveillance footage shows that the unknown suspect threw a cinder block at a silver Honda Civic parked in front of the building. The footage also showed that the male had been wandering around outside of the building since around 5 a.m.

The owner of the vehicle is offering a reward for anyone who can reveal the identity of the suspect, or his whereabouts.

If you can identify him, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.