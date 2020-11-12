MGA reports record growth for Fall 2020

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University reports Fall 2020 enrollment numbers show record growth.
According to the University System of Georgia’s official report released Wednesday, MGA enrollment grew by 4.2 percent over last year. The report shows MGA’s fall 2020 enrollment reached 8,404 students. And MGA saw an increase of 39 percent in students enrolled in master’s degree programs.
“During the pandemic our Enrollment Management division was hard at work communicating with current and newly admitted students to assist them with enrollment for classes this fall,” said MGA President Dr. Christopher Blake. “Our success in offering fully online degrees through MGA Direct has been especially effective at this time for students who want to remain at home while working on their degrees.”
MGA was one of 16 out of the 26 University System institutions that saw enrollment increases this fall. Overall, the University System saw a 2.4 percent enrollment growth over last fall. Enrollment also reached an all-time high of 341,485 students, according to USG’s Fall 2020 Semester Enrollment Report.
Read the complete USG enrollment report here.